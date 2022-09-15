An immersive virtual showroom launched by Epson Philippines Corp. features its products in an online environment equipped with a chat function that connects visitors with the customer care team.

“In this age of digitalization, it is only timely that we establish a convenient online platform for our customers to get to know our products without them having to go to a physical store,” said Eduardo Bonoan, general manager of Epson Philippines’s marketing division, in a Sept. 14 statement announcing the launch.

The Epson Virtual Solution Center offers a 360-degree view of seven showrooms on different floors, each one presenting solutions for the office, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, digital printing, and sustainable technology, respectively.

There is also a showroom dedicated to Epson’s home devices.

The center “offers a new and exciting way for our customers to experience what Epson products are known for: efficient, compact, precision, and sustainable innovations,” he added.

Among the featured products are inkjet printers, which the company said uses 85% less power consumption as compared to laser printers; waterproof printing for medical labels and payment systems; label printers; printers for receipt printing, order management, and advertisement printing; interactive projectors for the modern classroom; outdoor signage printers; and eco-efficient products.

“Planning for the future demands a strong commitment toward environmental conservation and protection, and this is why we strive to create innovative, reliable, recyclable, and energy-efficient products,” Mr. Bonoan said in a previous event. — Patricia B. Mirasol