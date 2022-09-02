VMware Aria, a set of end-to-end cloud solutions recently launched by software company VMware, promises to reduce the hassle of cloud management.

“The intent of Aria is managing workloads across multiple clouds and giving developers more visibility into the cost, performance, and configuration of their applications,” said Paul Simos, VMware vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea, at an Aug. 31 media briefing.

VMware Aria is powered by a “cloud-scale data store technology that captures and maps the complexity of multi-cloud environments — applications, users, configurations, and associated dependencies — in a single view.”

The California-based company rolled out the all-in-one platform to ease developers’ burden of managing the cloud so they can focus on developing apps for their companies.

The tools can be used by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) “whether they’re local providers or hyper-scalers,” said Walter So, VMware Philippines country manager.

“Adopting this solution to help them manage the cloud chaos should be the next step, to accelerate the journey from cloud chaos to cloud smart,” he added.

Aria offers three core management solutions:

VMware Aria Cost, which detects anomalies using artificial intelligence and machine learning;

VMware Aria Operations, which conducts synthetic monitoring simulations; and

VMware Aria Automation, integrated with the management platform Tanzu Mission Control, for automated operations.

The technology that powers this portfolio, VMware Aria Graph, captures events in real-time and aggregates data from multiple sources into one platform. This reduces the time it takes for developer and software engineering teams to conduct application analysis.

The software solution firm also said that companies who have a challenging time managing their workloads in the cloud run the risk of overspending and inefficiencies.

“Meeting enterprise infrastructure requirements is about understanding the flow of the business and how the tech gets incorporated into existing policies and tools,” said Mr. Simos. — Brontë H. Lacsamana