To set the stage for the start of school year 2022–2023, Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC), a digital-first college under Mapúa University and its subsidiary Malayan Colleges Laguna, opened its second learning hub in Ayala Malls Cloverleaf on July 28.

Designed to be a “21st century digital learner working space,” the Quezon City hub follows its Bacolod City counterpart, which launched on July 1.

“Our courses are fully online, but sometimes you have to sit down with people, look at them in the face, talk, and point at things. [For that] you need a place to go,” said MMDC’s chief learning officer Derrick Latreille at the July 28 event.

“That’s why this looks like a co-working space. It looks like you can run a business here,” he added.

The learning hub features conference tables and chairs that can be rearranged, study pods, collaboration rooms with whiteboards, and bleachers.

Though classes start mid-August, the digital college will be accepting late enrollees up to the end of the same month. They offer two programs: Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Dennis H. Tablante, MMDC executive director, assured that the digital program has been approved by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“We follow their regulations and we can deliver in a manner that we think is best — using the projects, problems, and cases (PPC) model,” he said.

The PPC model focuses on real-world applications and competency development rather than just knowledge acquisition. Instead of taking tests, students work together and apply the information they glean from synchronous and asynchronous classes.

“Mapúa has a great heritage. How do we take that great brand and make it more affordable to more people and available all across the country? Online learning was our answer to that,” Mr. Latreille said.

Through its two hubs, students learning primarily online still have the option of socializing and collaborating face-to-face (although it is not required).

For more information, visit www.mmdc.mcl.edu.ph