TOMCAT-UST’s annual event, Media as Authors of eXperience or M.A.X., returns on April 12, 2022 for its second virtual installment to direct students in responsible media consumption, and uncover what potential lies behind the media industry.

1 of 3

First initiated in May 2018, the event has tackled various media-relevant topics, and now going deeper on today’s media scene. As it dynamically grows, M.A.X. 2022 presents a three-part discussion in a one-day event that features respectable media personalities and professionals. This year’s edition is named #PrimeOfInfluence, inspiring its audience to navigate the current digital reality with limitless passion for their craft.

If you possess an interest in aiding yourself with media literacy, check out TOMCAT-UST’s social media pages @TOMCATust. — Samantha Tawat and Claudia Ramos