HR startup Workbean is making hiring smarter, more dynamic

If you got it, flaunt it

By keeping up-to-date on what perks and benefits are in demand, Workbean assesses companies to help them put their best foot forward when engaging with potential hires. Their hope is to be the first place applicants go to for information on a company’s employee experience.

On Workbean, a company can show off photos of their office, share testimonials from their employees on work life, and display a rundown of their benefits and amenities. It’s a great way for companies to flaunt what they have. Monzon cites a client whose company has an in-house chef, and another one with fast promotion opportunities even for fresh graduates.

“These stories are what we unearth, and that’s what we want to share,” she said. “So that’s what we really want to address: Awareness that these opportunities exist.”









This is just the tip of the iceberg for opportunities in the HR industry. If a company’s “culture page” helps with recruitment, Monzon also wants to address retention. Soon, they’ll be launching a product to measure employee happiness, not only for employee satisfaction but also to help employers cut down on re-hiring costs.

Ultimately, Workbean aims to make employment a more exciting and educated process by utilizing new tools and showcasing the possibilities for the workforce.

“In the advent of information everywhere, we lack information on companies that will make us dream bigger and ask bigger questions,” said Monzon. “That’s the problem that I want to solve.”

















