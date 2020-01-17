How to structure your day like a professional freelancer

1. Plan out your days.

Most of our hours spiral into “busywork”, or work that keeps you busy but has little actual value. This could be “research” that’s really just pointless web-surfing, or an innocent chat message that morphs into a two-hour feed scroll fest.

The solution to eliminating busywork? Planning.

“[It’s] seemingly so simple, but planning makes the difference between pointless days and intentional days, where you work with purpose,” said Dulay.

Before you start doing anything, take ten minutes to list down and organize your tasks. From this list, aim to accomplish at least one major task. And make sure to use a tool that suits you, whether it’s a classic bullet journal or one of the countless productivity apps on the market.