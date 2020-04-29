MAD Travel launches online market connecting buyers with indigenous sellers

MAD Travel, a sustainable tourism social enterprise, has launched MAD Market, an online delivery service that sources from farmers and communities in areas such as Benguet, Davao, and Nueva Ecija.

Just like Feed the Farmers Today and Fund Tomorrow’s Forest, their tree-planting crowdfunding campaign, the effort is part of MAD Travel’s pivot as part of an industry that’s greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re used to connecting guests to farmers, communities and tribes through adventures,” said Raf Dioniso, co-founder of MAD Travel. “We can’t go on our adventures now so we are connecting them through meaningful produce and products at the MAD Market.

For the team, it’s also their own small way of helping redistribute wealth and value. “It’s really taught us that right now, we have a chance to give more value where it matters: in our farms and farmers, in village economies and SMEs, [and through] a more conscious and purposeful way of purchasing,” said Tom Graham, company co-founder.

MAD Market, which delivers across Metro Manila, can be accessed through bit.ly/MADMarket. Inquiries for partnerships, bulk orders, and other concerns may be sent to info@madtravel.org.


















