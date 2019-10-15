Globe Telecom rolls out 5G services to select Metro Manila communities

According to Martha Sazon, Globe at Home’s senior vice president and head of broadband business, 5G promises to uplift Filipino families and businesses by unlocking new opportunities once only available to those from more developed economies.

“We are carefully but progressively rolling out 5G as we try to learn more about the technology and ensure its stability to ensure quality customer experience,” said Sazon, speaking at the recently concluded 5G Asia Conference at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Globe launched its first commercially available 5G technology for home Internet called Globe At Home Air Fiber 5G last quarter, cementing the Philippines’ place as the first country to experience commercial fixed wireless connectivity in Southeast Asia and second in the entire continent after South Korea.

Air Fiber 5G comes with fiber-fast speeds of up to 100Mbps and generous data allocations of up to 2 terabytes (TB) starting at around P1899 (USD 36) a month. The new service currently covers communities with 120 to 250 homes in selected areas in Metropolitan and Greater Manila with plans of rolling out in more areas soon.

5G technology enables the use of Internet of Things (IoT) for today’s intelligent homes. Internet connection that is faster, more secure and with lower latency brought by 5G significantly enhances entertainment and security systems at home, promising a digital experience that is more seamless, reliable and intuitive for the modern Filipino household.