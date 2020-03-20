First Shoshin Holdings unveils plan for $5M “fintech hub”

First Shoshin Holdings, Inc. (FSHI) today announced their plans to develop a FinTech Hub in the next twelve months, with the goal of creating an integrated financial services space to serve as a one-stop shop where Filipinos can perform financial transactions on-the-go.

The concept for the hub takes inspiration from an open floor model where financial providers are arranged in a “counterless” and “tellerless” environment and customers can queue via self-service kiosks to complete transactions such as pay bills, open an account, or send money.

A first of its kind, the hub will support products and services that will cater to over two million Filipinos in a 5-km radius to further power a digitally-enabled society via partnerships across financial providers such as Western Union, JoJo, cryptocurrency exchange providers, and core banking.

“In essence, we’re modernizing the way OTCs operate by creating a spread of financial services that address a wide spectrum of financial needs, all under one roof,” said Jack Ponce-Enrile, Chairman of First Shoshin Holdings. Strategically located along EDSA Makati, it is central to business districts with high foot traffic such as Rockwell, outer BGC, and Makati. First Shoshin will be investing $5M USD in the next twelve months to begin the development of the project.