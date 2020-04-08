First Shoshin builds JoJoCare telehealth app for online care services

The whole country is met by unprecedented events due to the COVID-19 crisis which has drastically changed the way we go about our daily lives. Among these changes: How do you consult doctors about your health concerns without violating quarantine protocols and without exposing yourself to the risk of getting infected if you do get a chance to go out?

This is the driving force behind First Shoshin Holdings’ (FSH) $1M investment into JoJoCare, a new venture under the JoJo brand described as a holistic self-care app that helps grant people access a diverse selection of healthcare and wellness professionals without leaving their home.

Coping with the COVID-19 crisis through digital means

Just as people have begun to shift towards tools like Zoom to keep in touch with coworkers and loved ones, JoJoCare is a platform where clients and professionals can stay connected through online conferences for easier (and safer) access to care that otherwise would be difficult to obtain. FSH sees this extending well beyond the current crisis, reshaping how people interact with healthcare providers forever.

Delivering care through telehealth, JoJoCare’s mission is two-fold:

to help field experts gain additional revenue stream by offering an innovative cost-effective avenue for their services,

and to help people easily talk to field experts for medical advice or other services within the comforts of their home.

Available 24/7, the JoJoCare platform allows users to book their virtual medical, legal, education, and general wellness appointments anytime which can be arranged via chat, audio, or video call. Streamlining the experience, users can also pay for these services online through online bank transfers or through the company’s proprietary payment gateway JoJoPay. JoJoCare has partnered with 20 general practitioners for its soft launch scheduled by the end of April, and will offer a number of free sessions to alleviate the impact of the pandemic.

“At First Shoshin, we advocate innovation that solves real-world problems and this venture into health technology is an exciting step for us,” said JoJoCare Chairperson Sally Ponce-Enrile. “We believe the future of healthcare is inseparable from telehealth.”









Ponce-Enrile says JoJoCare is modernizing telehealth by providing integrated services within the health and wellness industry under one platform as opposed to the fragmented apps available in the market. “JoJoCare maximizes access to a range of healthcare services not limited to medical. We want people to be able to virtually visit doctors, lawyers, educators, fitness experts, and other practitioners all in one place. This will also help rural communities that lack the healthcare infrastructure to access services that would otherwise be unavailable,” she said.

If you’re a licensed professional interested in joining the network of JoJoCare experts, you can get in touch with the JoJoCare team at hello@myjojo.com.

















