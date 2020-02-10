DLTAP, FPH, government partners announce upcoming Philippine Fintech Festival 2020

A consortium of public and private partners announced today the upcoming Philippine Fintech Festival (PFF), a showcase of the latest tech innovations fueling the transformation of global businesses. The two-day festival is slated for May 20 to 21, and will be held at Shangri-La at the Fort.

The event is co-organized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Science and Technology(DOST), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), along with private corporations and organizations such as the Distributed Ledger Technology Association of the Philippines (DLTAP) and the FinTech Philippines Association (FPH).

According to DTI Undersecretary Dr. Rafaelita Aldaba, the Philippines has all the necessary ingredients to be the next hotbed of fintech innovation. Listing a solid financial and business ecosystem, continued GDP growth, an innovation-ready regulatory environment, and a young tech-adopting population, the Philippines is poised to be regional leaders in the coming fintech boom.

“We strongly believe that this is a pivotal moment for us to become more relevant and competitive in the global marketplace,” she said. Usec. Aldaba explained that part of the government’s relentless drive towards financial inclusion is its readiness to work with private sector partners innovating in the field.

These include startups, telcos, and traditional banking institutions launching fintech products for SMEs and farmers in the underserviced agriculture sector, as well as mobile wallets and crypto-powered remittance platforms.









“Now, the Philippines is primed to move on to the next level and transition into a world-class digital economy through the Philippine Fintech Festival — an international gathering of experts and leaders in innovation,” Usec. Aldaba said.

PFF 2020 gathers innovation and tech experts, thought leaders, and business executives to discuss global trends, key executions, and cutting-edge solutions leading the digital transformation of global industries.

The festival’s key tracks cover: The Future of Finance, the trends that are Transforming Industries, and Blockchain for Enterprise.

Speakers at the event include:

Pia Arellano, President and CEO of Transunion Information Solutions

Matthew Gamser, CEO of International Finance Corporation

Lesly Goh, Chief Technology Officer of World Bank

Ron Hose, Founder and CEO of Coins.PH

Victor Paterno, CEOof 7-Eleven

Chatri Sityodtong, Founder and CEO of ONE Championship

and Tendayi Viki, award-winning author and Associate Partner at Strategyzer

In addition to plenaries and experiential zones, PFF 2020 will also feature a lineup of side events:

The Final Pitch: PFF Edition — an hour of lighting round pitches from startups and fintechs with angel investors and industry experts, in partnership with CNN Philippines’ The Final Pitch.

Business Matching

Trade Connect — a networking session for c-level executives, potential partners, industry regulators, and key stakeholders

Hackathon — focusing on the banking and finance industry and financial inclusion

and the PFF Awards — for top fintechs, startups, and innovative companies from Southeast Asia.

“We are working closely with the various government and industry partners in putting together PFF 2020 because this is an opportunity to showcase the Philippines’ capabilities in the fintech space,” said DLTAP and FPH Chairman Justo Ortiz. “Through the PFF, we are taking a shot at co-creating the future together.”

Registration and sponsorship opportunities) for the first Philippine Fintech Festival are now open. You can find out more about PFF 2020 here.

















