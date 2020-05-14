How Bunch is bringing gamers together during COVID-19

Imagine: The year is 2002. You’re walking from a stop after school, absolutely exhausted, until you arrive at a small shop tucked in the corner of a street. Smiling, you wave at the receptionist at his desk and plunk down in front of the PC he points at. As you launch your favorite game, your friends occupy the seats beside you one by one, laughing about that incident in Math class or stressing over the amount of homework. In a matter of minutes, you’re all in a virtual sandy desert ruin, tense, locked, and loaded. Yells start to reverberate in the shop as some epic kills are made. Chaos ensues.

For millions all over the world, these “LAN Parties” were an essential part of growing up—among them, Turkey native Selcuk Atli. The video game enthusiast loved the closeness and banter of these gatherings, a sentiment that he carried even as developments in the gaming industry allowed for playing at a distance. As the mobile phone became increasingly sophisticated and accessible, he saw an opportunity to bring them back.

“[In] late 2017, what I was thinking is, ‘Why can’t you do this on your smartphone? Because your smartphone is just as powerful as your computer like 3 years ago,” he said. “The only thing that was really missing is high-quality, real-time multiplayer games that you can play at the same time with your friends, and we thought that was on the verge of happening.”