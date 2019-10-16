Creative and social enterprises called to apply to YSEALI SparkAbility Level Up Program

The Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) and crowdfunding enabler The Spark Project have joined forces to come up with YSEALI SparkAbility, a level up program to support local entrepreneurs looking to scale both their businesses and the impact they have on the communities they serve.

YSEALI SparkAbility is a three-month long program designed to help address a young scaling entrepreneur’s key needs through learning and one-on-one mentoring sessions that’ll enable them to implement an existing project or program they have in a greater scale. Selected participants will be provided funding support and the opportunity to crowdfund the additional funds they need, free of additional charges.

The program will kick off with a three day, all-expenses-paid bootcamp on Nov. 21 to 23.

According to Patch Dulay, founder and CEO of The Spark Project, “the program will utilize the expertise of some of the most successful YSEALI alumni and impart knowledge on branding and marketing; project management, impact measurement, and community building.”

Interested groups can apply to the YSEALI SparkAbility here, until October 19.