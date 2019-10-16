SparkUp to Hold Second SparkUp Summit for the Local Startup Community

As our young local startup community continues to grow, bayanihan is needed more than ever to guide and sustain its rapid development. Just as our forefathers banded together for a common cause, we too must work hand-in-hand to uplift the Filipino startup ecosystem.

Fostering this unity is the goal of this year’s SparkUp Summit, aptly themed “The Bayanihan Ecosystem: Cultivating Philippine Startups” on October 19, 2019, from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm in ABS-CBN Vertis Tent, Quezon City. By gathering founders, incubators, accelerators, venture capitalists, mentors, and the government, the event aims to spark discourse on various points and help forge vital connections among the different stakeholders of the community.

Butch Meily, president of IdeaSpace Foundation and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and head of QBO Innovation Hub, will give the keynote speech. A total of 6 sessions will cover a wide array of topics, including the intricacies of launching a startup, stages of funding, the government’s role in supporting startups, and how to maximize the technologies of the future.

To register your team and know more about the program details, visit www.bworldonline.com/SparkUpSummit2019 or contact Ms. Shai Cordero at smcordero@bworldonline.com or through 8-535-9901 loc. 824.

SparkUp Summit 2019 is brought to you by SparkUp powered by BusinessWorld. With sponsors: De La Salle University, EastWestBank and Philippine Business Bank.

Organization Partners: Asia Society – Philippines, Business Economics Association, IdeaSpace Foundation, Launchgarage, QBO Innovation Hub, StartUp Village and The Spark Project. Featured Brands: 1Export, Cawil.AI, Cocotel, eCFulfill and Tipsy Pig Gastropub. Media Partners: Adobo Magazine, Ambidextr, DZUP, Maroon FM and The Philippine Star. Podcast Partner: HustleShare Podcast Network Asia Event Partner: Fiera de Manila

We look forward to fostering the bayanihan spirit with you!