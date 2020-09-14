Ignite PH goes online

Ignite PH, an international innovation conference, goes online this October. This year’s edition, titled “Ignite Cyber 2020,” is a six-day innovation, technology, and business matching event to support the startup and innovation community in the Philippines.

Co-organized by Techshake, dentsu X, and Brainsparks, the conference includes an online pitch competition called Wildfire. Startups from Asia, across the verticals of health, education, finance, e-commerce, and workplace innovation will pitch this year and get a chance to win $5,000 equity-free cash, among other prizes. Winners will be chosen by more than 20 judges from different venture capitals and corporates.

Meanwhile, Match, the largest innovation-centric business matching and networking event will bring together startups, investors, and corporations. This year, Match will be powered by Swapcard and it’s AI-enabled networking platform.

In 2019, Ignite PH attracted 2,000 participants and featured 80 international speakers from organizations like Hubspot, Google, Techsauce, Boston Consulting Group, IE Business School, and Future Now Ventures. The previous edition of Wildfire gave out over a million pesos worth of prizes, and a chance to win $500,000 in the Seedstars Global competition in Switzerland.

Ignite PH will donate 50% of all proceeds from ticket sales to the COVID-19 response efforts of Teach for the Philippines, an organization that aims to improve teacher quality.

Visit www.ignite.ph for details, or @igniteph on Instagram and Twitter.









