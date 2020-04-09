Working (out) from home? Four reasons to start exercising during the quarantine

Among the many changes COVID-19 has forced upon us, a general lack of movement and the realization of just how fragile our health can be are perhaps the most immediate in our daily lives.

With the possibility of the government’s quarantine measures extending and businesses struggling to find ways to continue servicing their customers, workers need to find ways to stay both healthy and productive in this period of isolation and social distancing.

But there’s a lot we can do, even from the confines of our homes, to keep our energy levels high and our immune systems strong as we support our nationwide efforts to beat COVID-19. Chief among them—commit to a simple daily exercise routine.

Here are four reasons why.