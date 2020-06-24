SparkUp Entrep Series: Thriving Amidst Crisis

Join the discussion of Lope Doromal, IBM Philippines chief technology officer; Roland Ros, Kumu founder; Miko David, David and Golyat co-founder; and Gorby Dimalanta, BukidFresh co-founder and head of business development moderated by Santiago Arnaiz BusinessWorld digital platform editor in the first leg of SparkUp Entep Series with the theme, “Future-Proof: Thriving Amidst Crisis”.

#BUSINESSWORLDINSIGHTS x #SPARKUPENTREPSERIES is made possible by Globe, SM Supermalls, BusinessWorld, www.olern.com and The Philippine STAR with the support of IdeaSpace Foundation, Impact Hub Manila, Kickstart Ventures, QBO Innovation Hub and StartUp Village.









