ZEN Rooms offers free lodging to frontliners during COVID-19 crisis

Words by

Patricia Mirasol

Multimedia Reporter

Despite the Luzon-wide lockdown that put tourism at a standstill, the spirit of hospitality continues among the industry’s more innovative players. Numerous businesses have stepped up to show their support to the medical frontliners who have had to bear the brunt of the pandemic. ZEN Rooms, the leading mid-range hotel franchise in the region, has likewise been supporting this fight by providing safe and convenient accommodation for medical frontliners.

ZEN reached out to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), one of the designated COVID-19 referral centers, soon after the lockdown to offer their hotel in Quiapo as free lodging for medical frontliners. The property is located 10 minutes away from the hospital, and has accommodated doctors and nurses from its Emergency Department.

“ZEN understands the pressure and stress these medical frontliners feel as they battle against COVID-19,” said ZEN co-founder Nathan Boublil. “We want to be of service to them by giving them comfortable and safe accommodation where they can rest and recover, or isolate from their families.”

This partnership between ZEN and PGH is set to last until the end of the month, and may be extended depending on the situation in the coming weeks. Since the start of the crisis, ZEN has been in touch with the government, non-profit organizations, and hospitals to help accommodate frontliners and those in need of temporary rooms across Luzon. ZEN is currently expanding this initiative to other parts of Metro Manila.

A life-saving collaboration

ZEN is also collaborating with the Philippine Red Cross, the premier humanitarian organization in the country, and its payment partner, GCash.

Launched last April 1, the Red Cross Donation Drive was initiated to provide aid for Red Cross volunteers and frontliners who have gone out of their way to help those in need despite the dangers of the present situation. The funds gathered from this donation drive will be allocated towards hygiene promotion sessions, providing water and handwashing facilities to hospitals and other areas, giving food and financial support to the less fortunate, and offering psychological aid to those who need it.

The donation process can be found on ZEN’s website, and all funds collected will go directly into the Red Cross GCash e-wallet. ZEN will furthermore be providing free accommodation for Red Cross volunteers who are working to supply food, distribute personal hygiene items, and give medical assistance to communities across the capital.











