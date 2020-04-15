ZEN Rooms offers free lodging to frontliners during COVID-19 crisis

Despite the Luzon-wide lockdown that put tourism at a standstill, the spirit of hospitality continues among the industry’s more innovative players. Numerous businesses have stepped up to show their support to the medical frontliners who have had to bear the brunt of the pandemic. ZEN Rooms, the leading mid-range hotel franchise in the region, has likewise been supporting this fight by providing safe and convenient accommodation for medical frontliners.

ZEN reached out to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), one of the designated COVID-19 referral centers, soon after the lockdown to offer their hotel in Quiapo as free lodging for medical frontliners. The property is located 10 minutes away from the hospital, and has accommodated doctors and nurses from its Emergency Department.

“ZEN understands the pressure and stress these medical frontliners feel as they battle against COVID-19,” said ZEN co-founder Nathan Boublil. “We want to be of service to them by giving them comfortable and safe accommodation where they can rest and recover, or isolate from their families.”

This partnership between ZEN and PGH is set to last until the end of the month, and may be extended depending on the situation in the coming weeks. Since the start of the crisis, ZEN has been in touch with the government, non-profit organizations, and hospitals to help accommodate frontliners and those in need of temporary rooms across Luzon. ZEN is currently expanding this initiative to other parts of Metro Manila.