Youth science club society gears up for upcoming STEM expo

The Philippine Society of Youth Science Clubs (PSYSC) invites the general public to attend its second Science, Technology,Engineering, and Mathematics Expo on May 26 and 27 at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura, Taguig City. STEM EXPO 2019 will showcase the knowledge and skills of senior high school and undergraduate students in the different fields of science, technology, and innovation.

With this year’s theme: Embracing our Ingenuity, Engineering the Filipino Society, PSYSC hopes to push even further the frontiers of science and technology in the Philippines, highlighting Filipino ingenuity.

In addition to its flagship competition iGen: Ideas to Innovation PSYSC is introducing this year Teknolohiya, Agham, Kalikasan, Diwa, at Ako (TAKDA), an open conference for students and professionals interested in science research and technology innovation.

The event also includes:

PSYSC Science and Mathematics Investigatory Projects Fair, showcasing the outstanding research projects of its participants;

PSYSC Robotics Olympiad, boasting new technological advancements;

as well as PSYSC Science Journalism Contest and PSYSC Science Film Festival for the science communicators.

The event aims to expose students and the public to current institutions and sectors that contribute to the advancement of STEM in the country.

The major and minor subevents of the STEM EXPO 2019 are open to senior high schools students of PSYSC-affiliated science clubs in the Philippines. Visit these links to buy tickets, learn more about the event, and download your application forms.