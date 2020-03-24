Virtual career fair to help students find online jobs amidst pandemic

Due to rising restrictions around the current Covid-19 pandemic, career fairs around the country are being cancelled left and right, leaving students in need of a platform to find employment opportunities.

In response, the UP Career Assistance Program (based out of the University of the Philippines’ College of Business Administration) is staging an online job and internship fair for University students and fresh graduates next week.

UP Career Assistance Program (UP CAP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping students jumpstart their careers through various platforms that prep and connect students to the corporate world.

Organized in collaboration with Inkompass, Online Career Fair 2020: Live Your Success Story invites participants to:

interact with select companies via the Career Fair Livestream,

discover the numerous job and internship opportunities they offer at the Opportunities Portal,

and drop their resumes to seal the deal at the online Resume Portal.

UP CAP’s OnlineCareer Fair will go live on March 30, at www.upcap.ph.

















