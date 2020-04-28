Upskill with e-TESDA’s free courses while on quarantine

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is encouraging Filipinos to register and enroll in the online courses available on their platform e-TESDA or the TESDA Online Program.

The authority says taking advantage of this free opportunity allows workers to remain productive despite the mobility restrictions issued by the government to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“We are enjoined to stay at home, as this is among the ways to prevent the spread of the virus,”TESDA chief Secretary Isidro Lapeña said. “We encourage those with available time to make good use of this period, while Metro Manila is under community quarantine. I invite the students and workers to try enrolling in our online classes. This is offered for free.”

There are a total of 68 online courses on e-TESDA, which is also accessible through the TESDA app in Google Play and Apple Store. Among the offerings available are courses in Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics, Entrepreneurship, and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration. There are also resources on Human Health/Health Care, Information and Communication Technology, Lifelong Learning Skills, Maritime, Social, Community Development and other services, Tourism, and Technical Vocational Education and Training.

There are no requirements to enroll apart from computer literacy and an Internet connection. Enrollees are required to pass the quizzes that accompany each course. A certificate of completion will be given to successful enrollees, but assessment tests that require one’s physical presence at the technical schools are required for those who also wish to receive a national certification.

“Once na mag-normalize ang sitwasyon, kailangan mo magtake ng assessment kasi kailangan ng physical presence para ma-assess nila yung paggamit mo ng equipment at kung ang skills ay kwalipikado na,” explained Lapeña.

(“Once the situation normalizes, you need to take an assessment (test). Physical presence is needed so that they can assess how you used the equipment, and if your skills are qualified enough.”)

The term “disruption” has been used countless times since the start of the pandemic to describe how Covid-19 has turned the world upside down. Workers whose jobs have been suspended can take heart and bide their time by taking free courses to improve their career prospects.

















