The Final Pitch: Heroes Edition highlights best Covid-19 solutions

The Final Pitch, CNN Philippines’ business reality TV show, is looking for non-profit organizations, startups, and innovators with solutions to address Covid-19 challenges. Themed the Heroes Edition, its sixth season is set to begin filming by the third quarter of this year.

Best “new normal” solutions

The Final Pitch is a competition where entrepreneurs and startups pitch their proposals and get the chance to fund their businesses with help from elite investors. The upcoming season aims to address the economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entrepreneurs, inventors, and startup teams are also invited to pitch their solutions towards the country’s new post-COVID-19 normal.

“We are hopeful as we introduce this relevant and timely format for The Final Pitch: Heroes Edition,” says The Final Pitch host and creator John Aguilar.

“We have seen in our past five seasons the exponential effects of matching the right ideas with the right investments. We hope that through this season, we will identify the best high-impact advocacies and solutions to help turn around the economic and social ramifications of the Covid-19 crisis for the sake of our kababayans.”

Sample target industries include retail, transport, and tourism. Ideas for employment of both locals and displaced OFWs, and MSME business solutions, are welcome as well.

Applicants may send their online entries and one-minute pitch videos through TheFinalPitch.ph/application. Investors and corporate partners may reach the show through submit@TheFinalPitch.ph or 0917 8136674. For more information, visit www.thefinalpitch.ph and follow its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The show is currently open for pitches from non-profits for support in the form of donations and grants.

According to showrunners, these pledges must come from reputable organizations that have a specific ask for beneficiary communities such as medical frontliners, farmers, indigent communities, and displaced workers.

Interested investors and conglomerate partners are also being called upon to assist in the show’s selection process, refinement of proposals, and financial backing.

















