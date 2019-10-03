SeedWorks PH Aims to Help Increase High-Quality Rice Production in Central Luzon

SeedWorks Philippines is intensifying its push for its US-88 hybrid rice variety in its own effort to help local farmers increase production of high-quality rice. The company is initially rolling out its strong promotion initiatives in Central Luzon, a region that accounted for a fifth (or about 20%) of total rice yield in the country in the first half of 2018, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“We encourage more farmers especially in Central Luzon to choose US-88 hybrid rice, which is more ideal for the type of climate we have,” said SeedWorks Philippines Area Manager for North Luzon Simeon Bautista. The hybrid rice variety is proven tolerant to typical crop diseases—like Bacterial Leaf Blight, among others—that impede yield of rice varieties.