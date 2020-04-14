Regtech startup UNAWA hosts free webinar for SMEs navigating COVID-19

Almost a month has passed since the Philippine government implemented the ECQ across Luzon and many parts of the Philippines, halting many business operations and putting severe stress over small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the country. However, the effects of the pandemic could last for much longer than the ECQ itself, leaving SME owners with many hard decisions to keep their companies afloat.
To help entrepreneurs and startup founders cope with uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, rising regulatory technology startup UNAWA will host a free webinar on Friday, April 17, 5 PM to 6 PM.
Called, “Unlocking the Lockdown: Startup and SME Challenges and Opportunities Amid the Pandemic”, the webinar will feature a panel of industry experts and business leaders who will talk about different measures that businesses can take during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).
“We have seen the importance of a community helping each other out in times of crises, and UNAWA is dedicated to helping its fellow startups and SMEs emerge from the pandemic successfully,” said Atty. Mona Dimalanta, CEO of UNAWA. “This free webinar is part of our efforts to create a community of entrepreneurs that support each other and remind each other that they are not alone in facing these problems.”
Insights from legal experts and seasoned entrepreneurs
To ensure rich insights from various perspectives, UNAWA has put together an interactive panel that will exchange expert ideas while entertaining questions from the audience.
Panelists include: Reese Fernandez-Ruiz, president of eco-ethical fashion house Rags2Riches and founder of e-commerce platform Things That Matter PH; Darwin Mariano, founder of ticketing platform and crowdfunding project facilitator Ticket2Me; and Rommel Ng, founder of informational platform The Resto Coach and co-owner of restaurant chain Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things.
Rounding out the panel are Atty. Regina Jacinto-Barrientos, CEO of Puyat, Jacinto, and Santos (PJS) Law; and Atty. Mona Dimalanta, CEO of UNAWA. The two will offer legal insights on how businesses can stay afloat while a significant part of the country is in lockdown.
“We at PJS Law are committed to helping SMEs with any of their legal concerns in these trying times,” said PJS Law’s Atty. Regina Jacinto-Barrientos. “Entrepreneurs have a lot on their plate in their efforts to sustain their business, so we are working with Unawa to reach startup and SME communities and provide relevant legal and regulatory solutions.”
Interested participants can register for the webinar by filling out the form at https://bit.ly/Unawa-Webinar. Registrations will be open until Thursday, April 16, 5 PM.