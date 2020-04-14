Regtech startup UNAWA hosts free webinar for SMEs navigating COVID-19

Almost a month has passed since the Philippine government implemented the ECQ across Luzon and many parts of the Philippines, halting many business operations and putting severe stress over small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the country. However, the effects of the pandemic could last for much longer than the ECQ itself, leaving SME owners with many hard decisions to keep their companies afloat.

To help entrepreneurs and startup founders cope with uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, rising regulatory technology startup UNAWA will host a free webinar on Friday, April 17, 5 PM to 6 PM.

Called, “Unlocking the Lockdown: Startup and SME Challenges and Opportunities Amid the Pandemic”, the webinar will feature a panel of industry experts and business leaders who will talk about different measures that businesses can take during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“We have seen the importance of a community helping each other out in times of crises, and UNAWA is dedicated to helping its fellow startups and SMEs emerge from the pandemic successfully,” said Atty. Mona Dimalanta, CEO of UNAWA. “This free webinar is part of our efforts to create a community of entrepreneurs that support each other and remind each other that they are not alone in facing these problems.”