QBO to temporarily close Makati HQ in light of Covid-19

QBO Innovation Hub announced over the weekend that they will be closing their Makati HQ this week, in the interest of the health and safety of their community. This is in light of the developments around Covid-19 in the country.

Additionally, they will not be accepting any space reservations until April 15, to deter public gatherings that may serve to spread the infectious disease.

“We will still proceed with most of our programs virtually,” the announcement read. “Attendees will be contacted and will be given further instructions on how to access these programs.”

















