Public sector partners with startup community to launch nationwide PH Startup Week

The world is set to witness the first large-scale collaboration of the Philippines’ startup community from November 18 to 22 with the Philippine Startup Week 2019 (PHSW19). Themed “Showcasing the Filipino Startup Community to the World”, the PHSW19 is a collaboration by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), QBO Innovation Hub, and various private agencies.

“As the first-of-its kind collaboration for Filipino startups, the Philippine Startup Week is more than just a gathering, it’s a celebration and a recognition of how far Filipino startups have come and how further they can go. It’s a testament to the government’s commitment to invest in ideas that have the potential to become the country’s next big time successful companies,” says DOST Secretary Fortunato T. dela Peña.

The weeklong celebration features a series of events simultaneously happening across the country, including a three-day main summit, five-day conference, and over 50 nationwide breakout community events that will showcase the Philippines as a rising startup nation.

Just recently, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Republic Act No. 11337, or the Innovative Startup Act, cementing the government’s commitment to building the Philippines as a startup hub.

DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez highlights how Filipino startups are crucial to the country’s economy by bringing in investments, providing job opportunities, and contributing to a community’s development. “With the Innovative Startup Act and Philippine Innovation Act, which are both supporting the startup community, we are optimistic that these will help in making the Philippines as one of the leading countries in developing disrupting startup concepts.”

“We have a strong potential in this area especially that Filipinos are creative, innovative, and know how to keep up with changing technology and use it in finding solutions to societal problems,” Sec. Lopez said. “We want to build an entrepreneurship ecosystem that will push for innovation through more internet platforms and more new business models.”









According to DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, the signing of the Innovative Startup Act is just the first step. “We’re seeing more collaborations happening in the future,” he said. “We are excited to bring all the innovative startups in the country to meet fellow startup founders, share and learn from their success stories, and showcase the power of technology and innovation.”

Building a community of inspired innovators

QBO Innovation Hub, the country’s first public-private initiative for startups created through a partnership between IdeaSpace, J.P. Morgan, DOST, and DTI, will spearhead the events and activities happening during PHSW19 by bringing together the best of the best in their respective fields.

Startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs who will participate at PHSW19 will get access to a myriad of networking opportunities, learning sessions, and interactive activities.

“The PHSW19 is a nationwide celebration and so we’re inviting the entire Filipino startup community to come together, grow together, and move our country’s startup scene towards its golden era,” said QBO Innovation Hub President Rene Meily. “Here you can showcase not just your startup but also your pride as a Filipino entrepreneur.”

The PHSW19 will start on November 18 with multiple community events in Metro Manila hosted by various partner companies. The three-day main summit is set from November 20 to 22 at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Ortigas City which will host three main events: DOST’s “TBI Summit”, DICT’s “Tech Advantage”, and DTI’s “Slingshot” which will also be held in Dumaguete on November 19 and in Bohol on November 21.

Happening simultaneously are other regional events in Pampanga for a discussion on the basics of Intellectual Property Law on November 18; Butuan for an ideation and pitching competition on November 19 and an open house with Navigatu on November 20; Baguio with “BAG-haven: Building Baguio’s Startup Ecosystem” on November 20; Laguna’s “Innovation Next: Creative Arts and Technologies towards Social Innovation” on November 21; Cagayan’s “BIZcovery: Ideation and Technology Pitch Competition” from November 20 to 21; and “Innovating Iloilo: Iloilo Startup Founders Circle Huddle” in Iloilo on November 22.

For the full schedule of events and to participate in the upcoming PHSW19, visit https://www.phstartupweek.com/ or email hello@phstartupweek.com.