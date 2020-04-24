Media prod agency Near Creative to hold webinars on COVID-19 marketing practices

Near Creative, a media production agency, will be holding a free webinar series entitled “Marketing in the time of COVID-19”, which will revolve around best marketing practices during this current pandemic. According to Roxi Biribicchi, the company’s co-founder, the goal is to provide a localized perspective for Filipino marketers navigating the shifting needs of the current crisis.

“I’ve been looking online for resources to help during this time, but none of them were truly relevant and contextual to the situation in the Philippines,” she said. “So we’ve invited experts from different backgrounds to share their thoughts on the situation in hopes that they provide some guidance in a time that is challenging for us all.”

Details on its three sessions are as follows:

How to Adapt: The Coronavirus Forces Brands to Innovate

Schedule: May 6, 4:30-5:30 PM

Description: How businesses and brands can innovate digitally to survive and stay relevant

Speakers: Walter Wong, Head of Marketing & Co-founder, Angkas; Shahab Shabibi, CEO, MyKuya; Dann De Guzman, CEO, CloudSwyft

Recovery Plan: How to Prepare For a Post COVID-19 World

Schedule: May 7, 4:30-5:30 PM

Description: What businesses and brands should expect post COVID-19 and how they can prepare

Speakers: Carlo Asuncion, Chief Economist, Unionbank; Paul Rivera, CEO, Kalibrr; Paula Queaño, Managing Director, Haptic PR

Staying Sensitive: How to Communicate During COVID-19

Schedule: May 8, 4:30-5:30 PM

Description: Communication strategies

Speakers: Sam Jeanblanc, Market Lead, Google Philippines; Aika Lim, Managing Director, Bridges PR; Camille Co, Content Creator & Entrepreneur

Those interested in participating in any of these webinars can find out more on the Near Creative website.


















