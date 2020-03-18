Local employment startup Penbrothers accepted into 500 Startups Global Launch program

Manila-based premium employment platform Penbrothers (PB) was recently accepted into the 500 Startups Global Launch, a program connecting high-flying post series A startups from all over the world.

Organized by California-based venture capital firm 500 Startups, the 16-week program helps startups grow in Southeast Asia through the sharing of deep market insights, firsthand coaching and exposure to the fund’s network of talent and potential investors. Companies accepted in the program are going through an intensive immersion in Singapore’s business scene through May this year.

Founded in 2014 by Guilherme Faria and Nicolas Bivero with the support of Gabriel Pratte, Penbrothers helps startups and SMEs from all over to scale up their business by providing talent sourcing and HR management services.

The solutions provided by Penbrothers could prove especially useful for Singaporean businesses in particular, where the pool of talent in the island nation can be small. Penbrothers hopes that their inclusion in the program will encourage Singaporean startups to consider sourcing more employees from the Philippines, something that their counterparts in other countries have already been doing.









“I genuinely believe that the best talent in the world is right here in the Philippines,” said Penbrothers Managing Director Josef Werker. “Everyone knows about the exceptional English & significant cost savings. What I find far more important is the characteristics of the Filipino workforce, which are resilience, adaptability, and loyalty.”

Co-founder Guilherme Faria previously shared that he was actually inspired to start Penbrothers after encountering problems while trying to expand operations for his other startup, Luxclusif. Though he quickly found local talent to work with, Faria laments that he was unable to offer employment benefits due to the difficulties of registering in the Philippines. This is when Nicolas brought the idea of creating a platform to solve that problem. Penbrothers was born.

“It’s all too often that we see ambitious, idealistic startups with compelling visions sadly ruined by an inability to keep up with rising costs of doing business. Companies like Penbrothers can save the day, and programs like the 500 Startups Global Launch make connecting with them easier than ever,” Faria said.

















