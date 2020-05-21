Local brands get online boost as Lift Lokal goes live

As stay-at-home orders temper consumer demand and mandatory lockdowns shutter stores and establishments, many small and independently-run businesses are feeling the pinch of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

To help ease the strain and provide a lifeline for local businesses, Veronica Eala and her team (in partnership with Luxx Lash and The Good Trade PH) created Lift Lokal, a non-profit initiative and online portal that aims to serve as an avenue for local businesses to promote their respective brands and trades.

Grounded in the Filipino spirit of bayanihan, Lift Lokal aims to assist local and independent businesses by giving everyone easy access to brands they can support. Through the online platform, visitors can learn about not only these brands’ products, but also the social impact initiatives they’re championing. After choosing a product, visitors will be redirected to the partner brand’s online store to make a purchase.

So far, Lift Lokal has partnered with brands like Numad, Habi Home Shop, Tropik Beatnik, Orlas Studios, Luxx Lash, and Kool PH.

“Through this initiative, our goal is to foster a community of support to both local independent brands and groups that are strongly impacted by the pandemic,” said Eala.

“Our country is held together by medical and service frontliners who fight to keep us safe and at home,” she said. “By closing the loop, we can support local brands while simultaneously helping them strengthen their initiatives towards these people who protect us. We want to send the message that this change can start with anyone. And that together, we can close the loop.”

Brands looking to partner with Lift Lokal must have their own online storefront from facilitating purchases, as well as an initiative that supports groups greatly affected by, or are at risk, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lift Lokal​ does not charge any fees from brand partners.

Interested parties may register anytime at https://bit.ly/liftlokalreg or learn more about the platform at their website.










