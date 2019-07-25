KMC’s Space For Ingenious incubation program announces winners for third batch

KMC Solutions, flexible office solutions and staff leasing provider, has announced the startups joining the third batch of Space For Ingenious (SFI). The incubation program will provide them with intensive mentoring and support to help grow their business.

The winners were determined through a pitching competition called the Interspace Pitch Rally held last June 28. Each of them are local startups and push specific advocacies.

● Forth Co., an online marketplace for sustainable fashion

● Goally, a mobile and web end-to-end tool for planning and tracking financial goals

● Grupo Kalinangan, an organization that pioneers and innovates solutions and systems for improved management of heritage resources in the Philippines

● Hero Points, a reward points platform for both merchants and customers where every transaction includes a contribution towards local NGOs

● UPROOT Urban Farms, a social enterprise that aims to address food insecurity and poverty by enabling innovative and sustainable localized food systems using aquaponics

For Ces Rondario, co-founder of entrepreneurial network Impact Hub, inventiveness is a necessity for their winners. “The essence of SFI lies in the ingenuity of the startups. Only those

with the most groundbreaking ideas can be considered.”

Pushing innovation

For 6 months, the startups will undergo training through the three pillars of the program. Operation provides them with workspaces and incubation facilities; network grants them access to a network of entrepreneurs and potential investors; and strategy offers mentoring and support from industry leaders and subject-matter experts.

Since May 2018, SFI has incubated 11 startups and helped produce successful alumni. For instance, Cryptors Cybersecurity was awarded the BID International Star Award for Quality in the Gold category at the International Star for Quality Convention held last April 13 and 14 in Geneva, Switzerland.









“Startup owners with innovative minds and the will to persevere are those who have the potential to disrupt their respective industries,” said Riccardo Corsini, vice president of marketing for KMC. “Aiding these individuals to scale up is our contribution to the startup community and to the country’s progress.”