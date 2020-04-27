ISIP holds second Social Impact Accelerator Demo Day

Innovation for Social Impact Partnership, or ISIP, held its second Demo Day through a web-based conferencing app last April 17.

ISIP is a project co-implemented by PhilDev Foundation (PhilDev) and United Nations Development Programme in the Philippines (UNDP) and supported by the Australian Embassy.

ISIP’s recent event culminates six months of support and training under the ISIP Social Impact Accelerator for four social enterprises:

Filipina Homebased Moms (FHMoms) – a digital platform that equips Filipino mothers with skills that are useful for online jobs

MAD Travel – a sustainable experiential travel platform that educates guests on sustainable development issues and practices

Magwayen Organics – a sustainable personal care company advocating for marine conversation with products such as MAGWAI, a coral reef-safe sunscreen

PeoplePods – a property management platform that provides dignified housing solutions to female migrant workers in Batangas and Laguna

After pitching their solutions to businesses and investors such as the Manila Angel Investors Network, ADB Ventures, the Department of Trade and Industry – Export Marketing Bureau, and Plug and Play Tech Center, the enterprises were also given the opportunity to match with them through separate breakout sessions in the afternoon.

During the event, various stakeholders also addressed the challenge posed by recent events. According to Titon Mitra, resident representative of UNDP, four out of the 15 social enterprises that have been supported by ISIP had to close shop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, there remains a common belief that businesses will pull through these times. “The health crisis has forced us to rethink how we can run our businesses under a new set of conditions,” said Dr. Paco Sandejas, chairman of PhilDev. “Today’s Social Enterprise Showcase demonstrates that through innovation and entrepreneurship, we can develop unique solutions that can address problems and multiply opportunities.”

















