Industrial design students, faculty create face shields for COVID-19 frontliners

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, students and faculty of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) have begun producing face shields in a joint effort to help address the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals and other essential services.

The team, assembled by DLS-CSB professor Joseph Rastrullo and supported by DLS-CSB School of Design and Arts Dean Architect Asela Domingo and Associate Dean Architect Choie Funk, utilized 3D printers to produce laser-cut reusable acrylic plastic.

These frames were designed by students from UST, supervised by Professor Manny Dacanay, who teaches in both institutions. Safety and durability were said to be the main features of the design.

“As to how it actually developed, within the Industrial Design faculty, members were doing separate initiatives along with alumni and eventually came into a united front when we all discussed and shared our ideas online,” said Romeo Catap, Jr., DLS-CSB Industrial Design Chairperson.

So far, 300 units have been produced, with the goal of producing more.

The team has also coordinated their efforts with the De La Salle Philippines network, DLSU-College of Engineering, Benilde’s Fashion Design and Merchandising Program, and the Benildean Industrial Designers to acquire and produce their own PPE substitutes.

















