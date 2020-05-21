IMMAP offers free webinar to jumpstart your digital media strategy

Web Wednesdays is a webinar series organized by the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines, designed to support digital education in the country.

Pushing for Digital Marketing Transformation, each webinar is a live one-hour session online that features industry experts and leaders discussing a variety of digital topics. Last year, the series was guided by four pillars: e-commerce, content marketing, digital media, and analytics.

This leg of the series will explore topics like the basic principles of digital media strategy, the rise of hyperlocal communities, and tips on how to deal with post COVID-19 scenarios.

Joining next Wednesday’s session are resource persons:

Dennis Perez, Media Director for Philippines & E-Commerce Media for SEAA,

Lana Macapagal, Business Development Manager of Rakuten Viber,

Abhishek Gupta, Managing Director of Mindshare,

Tin Amper, Executive Director for Media of The Nielsen Company

and moderator, Bea Lim Managing Director of TeamAsia.

Spearheaded by the IMMAP education committee and co-presented by ABS-CBN and the Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the series aims to spread awareness on the latest digital data, trends, and best practices that can be adapted to different kinds of businesses.

IMMAP’s Web Wednesdays series is free and open to everyone. Their next session is slated for May 27, 2020 at 6PM.









