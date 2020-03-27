IBM, U.S. White House collaborate on COVID-19 computing consortium

IBM is bringing supercomputers into the global fight against Covid-19. The tech giant has launched the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium in collaboration with the U.S. White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The consortium will help aggregate computing capabilities from some of the most powerful and advanced computers in the world to help researchers everywhere better understand Covid-19, its treatments, and potential cures.

The consortium connects an unprecedented amount of supercomputing power—16 systems with more than 330 petaflops, 775000 CPU (central processing unit) cores, 34000 GPUs (graphics processing units), and counting—to help researchers everywhere tackle this urgent challenge. These high-performance computing (HPC) systems allow researchers to run very large numbers of calculations in epidemiology, bioinformatics, and molecular modeling within hours or days. These are experiments that—if handled on slower, traditional computing platforms—would take months to complete.