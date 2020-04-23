Hybrid seed firm SeedWorks donates P1-M in goods to COVID-19 bayanihan efforts

Agricultural research firm SeedWorks Philippines, donated this week P1-M in cash and kind to the COVID-19 relief projects spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture and GMA Kapuso Foundation.\

SeedWorks Philippines is an agricultural research firm focusing on the development and distribution of hybrid varieties of rice, corn, and vegetables that optimally grow even in adverse climate, weather, and soil conditions, producing higher yields to benefit farmers and consumers.

Seedworks PH shared that a major part of the donation will be in the form of high-quality sweet corn seeds in support of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) ‘Plant, Plant, Plant’ program also dubbed as ‘Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat (ALPAS) Laban sa Covid-19,’ which is aimed at farmers and consumers nationwide. The sweet corn seeds will be turned over to DA LGUs in targeted local government units in CALABARZON, Bicol, Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, and Davao beginning in the April 20 week.

“We are heeding the government’s call for modern technology and intensified use of high-quality seeds to bolster food productivity amidst the current threat of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said SeedWorks Philippines VP for Sales Remus Morandante. “Our sweet corn seeds can easily grow even in one’s backyard with little or no farming skills required. The variety is also tolerant to major diseases, produces cobs with long ears, and yields very sweet kernels.”

SeedWorks PH explains that corn makes an excellent staple food especially in times of crisis. Aside from having dietary fiber that curtails hunger for a longer period and being a rich source of carbohydrates (86 calories per 100 grams, higher compared to most vegetables), this crop also:

provides important minerals that the body requires like copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc

contains valuable B-complex group of vitamins—folates, niacin, pyridoxine, thiamin, and riboflavin—that pair with necessary enzymes during the body’s metabolism process

provides vitamins C, E, and A (in the form of beta carotene) as well as antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that help protect the system against diseases.

and reduces the risks of Type 2 diabetes, colon cancer, and cardiovascular conditions.

In addition to their seed donations, SeedWorks PH is also donating P250,000 cash to GMA Kapuso Foundation’s “Operation Bayanihan: Labanan and Covid-19’ program,” which is pooling funds to aid healthcare frontliners, border-quarantine personnel, and families that have lost income due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine implemented in Metro Manila and the entire Luzon.

“The amount is comprised of monetary donation from the company and voluntary dole-outs from our staff nationwide,” said SeedWorks Philippines Finance and Admin Manager Noriel Aviñante. “We hope these donations could help our fellowmen especially during these trying times.”

















