How edtech companies and related sectors are helping students with distance learning

Frontlearners

Frontlearners, an eLearning provider for schools, colleges, and universities, is helping their school clients to mitigate the impact of the class disruptions through their eLearning Content and Learning Management System.

“These are busy times for us and our school clients,” says co-founder Elaine De Velez. One client with six campuses was able to complete all their final exams using the system’s online exams feature. Another was able to deliver instructional materials and conduct classes, all virtually, enabling them to continue and complete all the requirements for the remaining weeks of the school year.

In light of the community quarantine, Frontlearners is offering free access to their materials for teachers, students, and parents upon registration. Schools can also avail of their own school-wide e-learning platform 24 hours after uploading their school’s class list.

“What I foresee is that eLearning will no longer be a temporary stop-gap measure, but rather an integral part of a day to day teaching and learning process inside and outside our classroom. There are just so many other features of our eLearning not yet used, which means so many more benefits that are yet to be maximized,” adds De Velez.