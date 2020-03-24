Helping frontliners through HelpThru’s ONE for ONE project

Determined Filipinos are initiating drives to help local healthcare frontliners cope with the difficult situation that is the Covid-19 pandemic. Among them is HelpThru, a charity organization raising funds for the nation’s response efforts.

In just over a week, HelpThru announced that they’ve been able to raise upwards of P800,000 and donated to 33 NCR-based hospitals. These care packages include gallons of alcohol, hundreds of masks, lab gowns, gloves, and face shields to the following hospitals:

Quezon City General Hospital

Sta. Ana Hospital

Ospital ng Maynila

East Avenue Medical Center

Valenzuela Medical Center

National Children’s Hospital

Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Medical Hospital

Ospital ng Paranaque, Rizal Medical Center

Mandaluyong City Medical Center

Philippine General Hospital.

The ONE for ONE Project

While they count Columbia International Food Products Inc. and Xavier School Class of 66 as some of their generous partners, not all donors are prominent, organized firms.

Michico Oranga, co-founder of HelpThru, shared on a social media post that a lot of regular individuals have also indicated their willingness to help, prompting them to launch their ONE for ONE Project. Under this project, HelpThru donates one face mask for every face mask bought from them (all profits going to charity.)

“What’s good about our face masks is that they are washable, water resistant, and locally made. We’re helping the livelihood of seamstresses who are stuck during the lockdown period too,” Oranga said.

“Grabe, totoo ngang may bayanihan pa rin. (It’s true, helping out one’s neighbor as a community still exists). It is possible, so don’t lose hope! Keep safe everyone, and God bless you all.”

















