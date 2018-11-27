Gushcloud Intl. co-founders announce full buyback of company

Gushcloud International Co Founders announce in an email sent out to all employees and stakeholders yesterday that co-founders Althea Lim and Vincent Ha have regained control of Gushcloud International from Yello Digital Marketing Global.

“We are grateful for the last 3 years with Yello Digital Marketing Global,” they said in a joint statement. “The company has helped us break into key territories providing influencer marketing services across Asia Pacific. However, as co founders of Gushcloud International, we see the company evolving beyond influencer marketing services so we can build out a sustainable future for influencers and content creators.”

The pair bought back a 62 percent majority share from Yello Digital Marketing Global for an agreed price of $8.2 million.

“To play an important role within the media and entertainment industry, and to build out what this ecosystem looks like, we believe we had to take back control of steering the company forward and to onboard more strategic partners and investors,” they said. “We are excited for our next wave of growth and will remain close partners with Yello Digital Marketing Global.”

Gushcloud International was previously acquired in May 2015 by Yello Digital Marketing Global. The firm operates global influencer marketing, talent and entertainment agency that connects audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy and activations, marketing and activation services, media productions sales and distribution, licensing and co creating signature events.

Gushcloud International operates in 9 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and Los Angeles; and is headquartered in Singapore.