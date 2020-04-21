Five short courses to take for practical upskilling during quarantine

The enhanced community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic quickly changed workplaces around the country. Workforces today are split, with many forced to adapt to remote work arrangements they may not be accustomed to.

For those finding themselves stuck at home, with more idle time and less to do with it, the internet is full of short courses one can take to ensure they stay productive through the quarantine.

For Dr. Amable C. Aguiluz IX, Vice Chairman and CEO of AMA Education System, this is exactly what their platform was built for.

“Using this time to continue studying through online short courses not only adds to your skillset, it also helps you emerge more equipped to take on the challenges the workplace will bring post COVID-19,” Aguiliz said.

AMA Education System is the school network behind the country’s first full online educational platform, AMA Online Education (AMA OEd).

AMA OEd recommends these five online short courses providing skill training that is immediately applicable today and can lead to opportunities to earn extra income later on.

Course: Working Remotely

Total time needed: 5 Hours

While working from home became an instant solution during this period, it will likely become part of the norm well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The Working Remotely course will teach students how to create a productive work environment at home and how to avoid distractions.

The content of this training serves as a practical guide to dealing with common challenges encountered by those who work remotely like feeling isolated, navigating office politics from afar, and mastering how to communicate virtually.

Course: Troubleshooting Common PC Issues for Users

Total time needed: 2 Hours and 12 Minutes

Working from home means needing to be your own IT specialist. This course, currently offered by AMA OEd, is designed to help diagnose common Windows computer issues. Students are systematically taught how to determine if an issue is hardware- or software-related, deal with common IT errors, run recovery processes, leverage the Task Manager, and restore Internet connectivity.

Course: Knowledge Work Presentation and Software Skills

Total time needed: 60 hours

Most jobs today require a mastery of a variety of software. This short course offered by AMA OEd gives refreshers for common applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, as well as other open-source software that can help with presentations, email clients, and graphics.

Those who take this course will also be taught the fundamentals of effective presentations, which is especially useful now when presentations are ordinarily made through online platforms.

Course: Network Security

Total time needed: 70 Hours

According to a recent study by software company Trend Micro, cybercriminals are increasingly using popular online tools, sharing software, and file attachments in their scams to steal your data. With the increased number of people taking the daily aspects of work online, susceptibility to cyberthreats is even higher. AMA OEd’s Network Security course is highly helpful especially for small to medium business owners who have taken their business transactions online.

The course deals with the principles of network security and the configuration for separate and shared networks. Modules include network security, encryption standards and methods, and defense measures against security threats. As more work and businesses shift online, this course helps assure business owners that their undertakings remain safe from cybersecurity threats.

Course: TESOL Professional Certification

Total time needed: 120 Hours

A popular course in AMA OEd’s platform, the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) Professional Certification is a course fit for those who are looking to teach or are already teaching English. The 120-Hour refresher course gives students new approaches and strategies in teaching the English language including effective classroom presentation skills, behavioral analysis of students, and developing mentor-mentee interactions online. Those who finish the course can then teach online as a side job later on.

AMA OEd currently offers a promo where students get free 5-day access for select courses until April 30, 2020. Also, enroll in any course and it gets you free 15-day access for up to 3 other online courses.

To find out more about this and other course offerings, log on to www.amauonline.com.


















