Filipino tech experts, DOST partner for rapid COVID-19 checkpoint verification

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has partnered with a global community of Filipino tech experts to launch digital solutions addressing key challenges brought about by the Covid-19 crisis. First among these is RapidPassPH, a quick verification system that removes congestion, speeds up vital deliveries, and protects frontliners via contact-free verification through Metro Manila’s 56 checkpoints. This addresses the choke points that have sprung up as a result of the manual checking of credentials of “Authorized Persons Outside of Residence,” mandated by the government’s enhanced community quarantine measures.
As DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña explained, “RapidPassPH is a virtual identification system that utilizes QR code-based technology to provide ease for frontliners and priority vehicles. To use the system, “Authorized Persons Outside of Residence” must register online through the RapidPassPH app. A QR code will then be sent to them upon approval. This QR code must be printed and placed on one’s vehicle window for checkpoint personnel to scan using the same app. The system provides a safe, efficient, and contact-less method for manning our various checkpoints.”