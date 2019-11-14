Facebook highlights its community-building tools in global workshop series

Beyond sales and likes

Some of Facebook’s partners shared how they were able to utilize Facebook’s tools in order to better connect with their audiences. Jalen Elarmo from the social media literacy project #SML (So Much Love), which won Digital Youth Summit 2018, discussed how My Day (Facebook’s equivalent to Instagram’s Stories) allows them to effectively communicate their internal developments.

“With the given length [of each post] on My Day, it’s just enough for the attention span of our audience, which is 15 to 18 years old,” he said.

Life coach and entrepreneur Celia Alamo Jacob, who also owns coworking space Brownroots Brews, uses Facebook Live during activities for audiences who couldn’t make it to the physical venue.

“Once you finish recording, you can share it to your community again, and the learning never ends,” she said. “The moment we share something about what we learned from a specific workshop, we then share it to another community who needs it the most.”

For budding entrepreneurs in Alamo’s community, they’re able to receive motivation and draw support from each other.

“They’re very creative and skilled, but then again, to start a business, they would want someone to guide them,” she said. “Every time somebody is afraid to do something, we just have a buddy to help them in the community.”

It also empowers communities, such as the youth, to express themselves with confidence. When #SML was tasked with holding a webinar for teachers and cybersecurity officers, it was initially daunting for its young members. But they quickly rose to the challenge.

“We proved that you are never too young. And we showed that young people can also be a role model to people,” said Elarmo.