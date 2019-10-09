European Higher Education Fair 2019 calls on Filipino students to a Journey to Excellence

For Filipinos, a chance to study abroad and obtain a world-class higher education remains a dream. But with the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines and the EU Member States’ Embassies, this goal can now become a reality.

On 26 October, the European Higher Education Fair 2019 (EHEF) will take place at the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City from 11 am to 6 pm.

EHEF will feature more than 30 universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and Spain.

This year’s theme, “Study in Europe: EUr Journey to Excellence,” establishes EU’s position as an outstanding center of quality and excellence in higher education. Pursuing postgraduate studies in the EU offers many advantages and possibilities.

The EU is an excellent destination for academic and scientific research programmes, as well as being an ideal atmosphere for scholarly activities. Most EU universities offer specialized and advanced study courses in Engineering, Architecture, Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, and Information Technology.

The other tangible benefits of an educational experience in the EU include learning new languages, immersing in diverse cultures, and joining an international network of students and peers.









The EU also provides scholarship schemes to foster student mobility and academic excellence such as the Erasmus+ programme, which encourages students from partner countries to take higher education courses in the EU. This year alone, 66 Filipino students have been awarded Erasmus+ scholarships that will allow them to take MA courses in various EU universities. More than 400 Filipino students have already pursued their academic dreams in several European member states and have successfully made their mark in their chosen fields.

EHEF enables students to interact directly with EU universities and HEI representatives to gain comprehensive information about their study programmes. They can also look forward to country presentations from EU member states and listen to testimonials from EU alumni and past Erasmus+ scholars.

The EHEF is organized by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, together with EU Member States’ Embassies and Cultural Groups, and in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED),

This year, EHEF gets bigger as it goes to Lyceum University of the Philippines (LPU)

Cavite Campus on 28 October for the fair’s second leg.

Free admission. Interested parties can pre–register online via www.ehefphilippines.com.