Digital bayanihan on Facebook in the time of Covid-19

Bayanihan is a local concept that refers to the act of helping out one’s neighbor as a community. This concept is manifest nowadays in digital form on Facebook, the most popular social media platform among Filipinos. With the stay-at-home government directive still in place, Filipinos are flocking online to find ways to lend a virtual helping hand. From online concerts to game streaming for a cause, check out how we are supporting each other during this difficult time:
Fundraising concert series
Organized and led by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Bayanihan Musikahan brings together homegrown musicians to perform nightly online concerts on Facebook Live. With the participation of big names in the local music industry, they have raised P42 million and counting—the proceeds of which go to providing food and health support for urban poor communities across Metro Manila.
“Through Bayanihan Musikahan we want to uplift the spirits of Filipinos everywhere with music and critical support. Seeing artists and people pitching in has been overwhelming and inspiring, so we will continue to raise funds for a community-based COVID-19 care center,” says Mr. Cayabyab.
Gamers’ charity stream
Creators on Facebook Gaming from across the world have been hosting charity streams for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Fundraiser for WHO. The fundraiser’s goal is to reach $10 million in donations, which Facebook will match to support the work to prevent, detect, and respond to the outbreak around the world.
Locally, 23 Pinoy creators participated in the #GamersVsCOVID and United as One campaigns for a cause with top game streamers Alodia Gosienfiao and ChooxTv’s livestreams reaching 1.5 million and 1.1 million views, respectively. Continued efforts under the Work From Home Charity Cup are giving gamers a chance to show how they can do their share in the fight against COVID-19 both online and offline.
Meal drops for healthcare workers
Members of the LEP Association of Food Vendors & Restaurant Owners (LEPA) 🇵🇭 are stepping up to aid our frontliners. Operating under their motto, #TulunganPare🤙🏼, they have been able to provide full-day meals for 9 hospitals including The Medical City, Makati Medical Center, UERM Memorial Medical Center, and VRP Medical Center.
“We’ve discovered that some hospitals already have enough meal sponsors but are seriously lacking in medical supplies,” shared Mark del Rosario, founder of Let’s Eat Pare. “This is a gap that we are trying to bridge.”
If you are in the food industry or if you have any leads in line with Let’s Eat Pare’s efforts, coordinate with them via lepassoc@gmail.com.
Web workshops for mompreneurs
Facebook group Filipina Homebased Moms (FHMOMS) continues to take strides to help its community of moms keep up with parenting, freelancing, and entrepreneurship in the time of COVID by providing home-based work resources and learning materials.
They’ve so far set up webinars featuring guest speakers and volunteer hosts who discuss topics ranging from mental health to virtual learning, homeschooling, e-commerce, and a design thinking workshop to solve lockdown problems.
They are also starting a paid workshop on Facebook Group Growth Hacking with a pay-what-you-can scheme—all proceeds of which will go to supporting frontliners and people who need it the most.
