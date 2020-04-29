Digital bayanihan on Facebook in the time of Covid-19

Fundraising concert series

Organized and led by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Bayanihan Musikahan brings together homegrown musicians to perform nightly online concerts on Facebook Live. With the participation of big names in the local music industry, they have raised P42 million and counting—the proceeds of which go to providing food and health support for urban poor communities across Metro Manila.

“Through Bayanihan Musikahan we want to uplift the spirits of Filipinos everywhere with music and critical support. Seeing artists and people pitching in has been overwhelming and inspiring, so we will continue to raise funds for a community-based COVID-19 care center,” says Mr. Cayabyab.