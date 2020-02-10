Deologikal wins local round of National Champions Pitch competition

Last Wednesday, online marketplace startup Deologikal claimed top prize at the local round of the National Champions Pitch Competition, staged by QBO Innovation Hub in partnership with the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM).

AIM, touted as the world’s leading investment platform in the Middle East and North Africa, is hosting its global finals from March 24 to 26, 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With the theme “Investing for the Future: Shaping the Global Investment Strategies,” AIM targets high profile government officials, private asset owners, and project promoters from all around the world as they address the global challenges of securing viable investments aimed at contributing to economic growth.

This 10th edition of the congress will embrace the bigger challenge of enabling economic growth through its five pillars: FDIs, Startups, Future Cities, SMEs, and Foreign Portfolio Investment.

AIM’s local leg champion, Deologikal, is a market-centric online trading platform connecting buyers to sellers. Their platform-as-a-service model offers charting and technical analysis, competitive selection, real-time notifications, managed order tracking, trader management, and a secured marketplace. The company is guided by its mission to eliminate the redundancy of traditional operational procedures through the delivery of a fully integrated solution.

According to Ira S. Kiener, co-founder and CEO, the global marketplace they’ve created enables one to order and display goods to obtain the most optimal outcome for their business and personal goals. “At Dealogikal, we provide the latest tools and technology, effectively giving you a user experience in an unprecedented online environment,” she said.

By winning the February 4 pitch competition, Deologikal earned themselves a complimentary plane ticket, accommodation, a free exhibition booth at the final AIM 2020 Pitch Competition in Dubai. There they will have the opportunity to pitch and compete to win the grand prize of $50,000.









All participating startups at AIM have the chance to connect with regional and international investors and businessmen during the duration of the event. Winners have the additional benefit of gaining key insights and advice for receiving seed funding for their startups.

As mentioned by Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM 2020), “AIM offers an opportunity for participating start-ups to increase their early stage venture capital or receive seed funding to start a business or expand its scope, given the crucial role start-ups play in strengthening new industries.”

















