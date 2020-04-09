Business guides offer continuity tips amid global lockdown

At a time when the world seems to have temporarily closed, industry leaders have had to make hard choices in order to ensure the longevity of their organizations through the current COVID-19 crisis.

The comprehensive continuity guides below were written specifically with the pandemic in mind. They include practical strategies that allow businesses to become more resilient in the coming months and even after the pandemic situation dies down. Everyone can use a bit of help in these trying times.

FastJobs Philippines

The job opportunity platform FastJobs Philippines created its Business Continuity Guide as a means to help business owners – especially those with small and medium enterprises – plan in response to Covid-19. It covers the following key business operational risks: human resource management; processes and business functions; supplier and customer management; and communications. The aim is to guarantee plans are in place by minimizing the risk to employees as well as ensuring alternative arrangements with suppliers so that operations can continue.

The continuity guide is written with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) – Requirements (SS ISO 22301; ISO 27031) and relevant government agency advisories in mind. You may download a copy here or email customercare@fastjobs.ph to access the latest version of the guide.

The Founder Institute

This Novel Coronavirus Plan Version 2.1 for startups and small businesses was recommended by Rick Rasmussen, an Industry Fellow at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology in UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering and guest speaker at the recently concluded TBI 4.0 Virtual Conference.

Created by Silicon Valley-based Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, they used their experience of developing policies and transformed it into a basic template for anyone to copy, edit, and use.

Some of the recommended actions in the Response Plan include closing the office to non-essential staff, setting up technology that support remote work, reinvesting the time normally spent commuting to boosting team morale, and considering ways to preserve capital.

