Asia’s First Integrated STEM Leadership Summit to build stem-ready future

Elite Roster of Speakers

International and local experts and top keynote speakers in various fields and disciplines of STEM from the USA, Europe and Asia will share their pioneering experiences and best practices in delivering the STEM advocacy and education.

Leading the elite roster of speakers of the Summit are Dr. Steve Swanson, NASA Astronaut and ISS Commander; Dr. Lance Bush, President & CEO of the Challenger Center for Space Science Education and former NASA Chief Engineer for next generation transportation; Ms. Victoria Levin, Senior Economist of the World Bank; Dr. Ethel Valenzuela, newly appointed Director of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO), Dr. Stephen Pruitt, Lead Convenor of the Next Generation Science Standards; Ms. Lisa Benete, Head of the Education Unit of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office and Mr. Titon Mitra, Resident Representative of UNDP.

Educators, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director of the MIT J-WEL of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dr. Rey Vea, Chairperson of the National Referencing Committee for the Philippine Qualification Framework and President of the Mapua Institute of Technology; Mr. Daniel Rouan, President of La main à la pâte Foundation and a member of the French Academy of Sciences and Dr. Manabu Sumida, Regional Representative for Asia of the International Council for Science Education will add depth to the roster of speakers as they discuss their own initiatives in STEM education innovation.









Joining them are the heads of the four (4) major educational associations in the United States, namely the National Council of Teachers of Math (NCTM), the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA), and the American Association for Engineering Education (ASEE).

The three-day program of the Summit deploys panel discussions and workshops and takes on a holistic approach in Integrated STEM: its role in building an Industry 4.0-ready workforce, in developing a culture of innovations and engaging women and girls in STEM, in fostering cross-collaboration, building socio-emotional skills in STEM learning and in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.