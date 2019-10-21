Asia’s First Integrated STEM Leadership Summit to build stem-ready future

For the first time ever, Asia’s First Integrated STEM Leadership Summit will be convened to provide a platform for cross-sectoral dialogue and collaboration among government, education, industry stakeholders to synergize their skills with the needs of both local and global communities towards building a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) ready 21st century society.
“Organized by the Unilab Foundation in partnership with US-based STEM Leadership Alliance (SLA) and co-convened by Dep Ed, DOST and DTI,” Ms. Lilibeth Aristorenas, Executive Director of the Unilab Foundation, said “the Summit is being convened to lay the foundation for building a community of STEM champions who will work together towards advancing STEM Education to develop a STEM literate workforce who can navigate through the digital work environment of the future and build more scientists who will drive technological innovations and sustainable solutions for our rapidly changing world.”
With the theme, “Strengthening Stem Through Global Cross-vergence,“ over 300 high-level STEM representatives from the Philippines and other countries in Asia are expected to attend this groundbreaking event which will be held from November 21-24, 2019 at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Cebu, Philippines.
Elite Roster of Speakers
International and local experts and top keynote speakers in various fields and disciplines of STEM from the USA, Europe and Asia will share their pioneering experiences and best practices in delivering the STEM advocacy and education.
Leading the elite roster of speakers of the Summit are Dr. Steve Swanson, NASA Astronaut and ISS Commander; Dr. Lance Bush, President & CEO of the Challenger Center for Space Science Education and former NASA Chief Engineer for next generation transportation; Ms. Victoria Levin, Senior Economist of the World Bank; Dr. Ethel Valenzuela, newly appointed Director of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO), Dr. Stephen Pruitt, Lead Convenor of the Next Generation Science Standards; Ms. Lisa Benete, Head of the Education Unit of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office and Mr. Titon Mitra, Resident Representative of UNDP.
Educators, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director of the MIT J-WEL of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dr. Rey Vea, Chairperson of the National Referencing Committee for the Philippine Qualification Framework and President of the Mapua Institute of Technology; Mr. Daniel Rouan, President of La main à la pâte Foundation and a member of the French Academy of Sciences and Dr. Manabu Sumida, Regional Representative for Asia of the International Council for Science Education will add depth to the roster of speakers as they discuss their own initiatives in STEM education innovation.
Joining them are the heads of the four (4) major educational associations in the United States, namely the National Council of Teachers of Math (NCTM), the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA), and the American Association for Engineering Education (ASEE).
The three-day program of the Summit deploys panel discussions and workshops and takes on a holistic approach in Integrated STEM: its role in building an Industry 4.0-ready workforce, in developing a culture of innovations and engaging women and girls in STEM, in fostering cross-collaboration, building socio-emotional skills in STEM learning and in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Launch of the STEM Leadership Alliance-PH
Kelli List Wells, founder of the US based STEM Leadership Alliance, announced that “The Summit presents an imperative for a strategic partnership among schools, educators, business, and community to share ideas and resources in aligning workforce needs with educational preparation and creating a culture of innovation”. Hence, the Summit will be highlighted by the launch of the STEM Leadership Alliance – Philippine Affiliate with the US partners who have contributed to the White House Strategic Plan for STEM Education.”
Who should attend the Summit?
The Summit welcomes individuals and organizations who would like to understand the global landscape of STEM education, share and learn best practices firsthand from speakers and delegates from Europe, Asia, and the USA. The Summit is open to the members of the Government, Industry and Education sector, including Business/Industry Leaders, Government officials and Policymakers, Superintendents and District Leaders, Principals, Teachers Associations, Post-Secondary Education Leaders, Business/Industry Leaders, Technical and Vocational Education Providers, Out-of-School Providers, Museum Curators, Non-profit Educational Organizations and Foundations.
To register and learn more about the Summit, visit http://stemsummitasia.org, or contact secretariat@stemsummitasia.org.
