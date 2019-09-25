South Korea poised to resume chicken imports from PHL this year

SOUTH KOREA is set to accredit new poultry facilities in the Philippines amid plans to resume chicken imports, Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said.

“The accreditation, which is a follow-up to the lifting of the temporary suspension of imports of poultry and pet birds from the Philippines on July 4, 2019, will also pave way for the resumption of the market access of Philippine duck meat and poultry eggs to South Korea,” the Department of Agriculture (DA) said in a statement.

The start of accreditation was confirmed during a meeting between Mr. Dar and a delegation from South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs on Sept. 23.

South Korea, along with Japan and Singapore, banned the import of poultry products and pet birds from the Philippines in 2017 after an outbreak of bird flu.

The facilities to be accredited are located in Davao City, Batangas, and La Union. South Korea will bring an audit team to the Philippines to conduct inspections to facilitate the resumption of imports from the Philippines this year.

Mr. Dar said he hopes to increase poultry exports to South Korea.









South Korea imported 140,000 metric tons (MT) of chicken in 2018 from all markets. This is expected to increase to 145,000 MT this year amid continued demand for processed chicken and the attractive prices of imports relative to domestically-produced poultry.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), chicken production in the second quarter rose 3.1% year-on-year to 477,110 metric tons. — Vincent Mariel P. Galang