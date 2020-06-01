Someone from the Philippines could win $356M jackpot this Tuesday night

Mega Millions, the huge multi-state American lottery, offers a huge jackpot prize of $356 million USD in its upcoming draw on the night of June 2. Someone could win this incredible jackpot this week so why shouldn’t it be you?

“There’s no need to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning this incredible jackpot prize,” states Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter.com. “We are the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service and we give people from across the globe the opportunity to play the Mega Millions lottery. Our services are now available to customers from the Philippines as well.”

You can play Mega Millions online without leaving the Philippines and that amazing jackpot prize could be just a few clicks away. Here’s how it’s done.

Sign up at theLotter.com.

Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 50 lotteries from around the globe available on the site.

Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers in the same manner as if you were buying a lottery ticket in person.

Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.

Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

“It works like this,” Mr. Cooremans explains. “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy tickets on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets.”

By purchasing their tickets online at theLotter, more than 5.5 million lucky players from all over the world have won $100 million in prizes without setting foot in the US! The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so can players from the Philippines.

Playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter is safe and secure and players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online. For more information on how to play Mega Millions online from the comfort of your home in the Philippines, please visit thelotter.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s new sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.









