THE Philippine team seeing action at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this week took a hit after some of its members, including a para-athlete, tested positive for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

In an official statement on Sunday, Philippine Paralympic Committee President Michael I. Barredo shared the unfortunate news and that they are currently handling the situation guided by existing health protocols.

“It is unfortunate for us to inform the public that some officials, coaches, and a para-athlete of our Philippine delegation bound for Tokyo to participate in the 2020 Paralympic Games have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.

Those positive, whose names were not mentioned, were detected prior to their departure for Tokyo at the weekend.

Despite the setback, the rest of the team, who are now in Japan, said they are committed to competing at the Games and to give their all and bring pride and honor to the country.

“This is just unfortunate, but the fight continues for us,” said Philippine chef de mission Francis Carlos B. Diaz in a short message to BusinessWorld.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is to kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The Philippines was to be represented by six para-athletes — two athletes for para athletics (Jerrold Mangliwan/wheelchair racing and Jeanette Aceveda/discus throw), two for para swimming (Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino), and one each for para taekwondo (Allain Ganapin) and powerlifting (Achelle Guion). — Michael Angelo S. Murillo