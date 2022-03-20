A HOUSE representative has called on maritime authorities to provide full information on Chinese intrusions in recent years to help Congress draft legislation that will strengthen the country’s protection of its territory and resources.

“I ask the Navy, Coast Guard, and PNP (Philippine National Police) Maritime Group to fully disclose to the Congress the number of Chinese incursions into Philippine territorial waters and what type of incursions were made so that we can also craft policies and propose actions on how to deal with these issues,” Pwersa ng Bayang Atleta (PBA) Rep. Jericho Jonas B. Nograles said in a statement.

Executive Director Myca Magnolia M. Fischer of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs reported to the Senate in December that the Philippines has filed 241 diplomatic protests against China since 2016, but Beijing had only responded to 152 protests. — Jaspearl Emerald G. Tan